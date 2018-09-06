Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Clears concussion protocol
The Dolphins announced Thursday that Grant has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, Chris Perkins of The Athletic reports.
Grant had been listed as a full participant Wednesday in the Dolphins' first official practice of the regular season, so he never appeared in much serious jeopardy of missing the Week 1 matchup with the Titans. Now that he's passed through all phases of the protocol, Grant can deemed good to go for the opener. The 25-year-old is likely to see most of his snaps on special teams in 2018, but he's expected to have a slightly larger role than normal on offense Sunday with fellow wideout DeVante Parker (finger) unlikely to suit up for the contest.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: At practice, but in concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Slated for extra snaps in season opener•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Exits with concussion•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Makes most of opportunity•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Practicing with starters•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: May see uptick in usage•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What you missed: No Bell for how long?
Le'Veon Bell holdout drama is again the big news, but plenty more happened Wednesday that Fantasy...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Jamaal Williams has a big opportunity in front of him, but he needs to hit the ground running...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Wide receiver is a deep position, and you've probably got a number of options to consider in...