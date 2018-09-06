The Dolphins announced Thursday that Grant has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, Chris Perkins of The Athletic reports.

Grant had been listed as a full participant Wednesday in the Dolphins' first official practice of the regular season, so he never appeared in much serious jeopardy of missing the Week 1 matchup with the Titans. Now that he's passed through all phases of the protocol, Grant can deemed good to go for the opener. The 25-year-old is likely to see most of his snaps on special teams in 2018, but he's expected to have a slightly larger role than normal on offense Sunday with fellow wideout DeVante Parker (finger) unlikely to suit up for the contest.