Grant is a candidate to play an increased role in Miami's aerial attack with Preston Williams (knee) out for the season, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Grant appears set to compete with Allen Hurns for the No. 3 wide receiver role in Miami going forward. DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson and Mike Gesicki will likely serve as the top options in Miami's passing game, but Grant's big-play ability could make him an intriguing stash in the event that he receives a larger target share down the stretch.