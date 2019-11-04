Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Could see increased role
Grant is a candidate to play an increased role in Miami's aerial attack with Preston Williams (knee) out for the season, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Grant appears set to compete with Allen Hurns for the No. 3 wide receiver role in Miami going forward. DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson and Mike Gesicki will likely serve as the top options in Miami's passing game, but Grant's big-play ability could make him an intriguing stash in the event that he receives a larger target share down the stretch.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready to star
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Best Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...