Coach Brian Flores said Monday that Grant (undisclosed) is "banged up," Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Grant was likely injured when he sustained a flagrant hit by Bengals' wideout Mike Thomas on an attempted punt return in the fourth quarter, which caused an ensuing brawl and the ejection of five players. Teammates DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins reportedly aren't at risk of suspension after being ejected, so as long as Grant is able to shake his injury in time to suit up against the Chiefs in Week 14, Miami's receiving corps will have emerged none the worse for wear.