Grant did not practice Tuesday due to a minor undisclosed injury, Barry Jackson of the Miami Harold reports.
Grant and Isaiah Ford have spent camp in competition for the No. 3 receiver gig since Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson each decided to opt out of the 2020 campaign. Ford would likely benefit from an uptick in reps in the event that Grant were to miss significant time, but it doesn't appear that his injury will hold him out for long. Rookie seventh-round pick Malcolm Perry has also been handling limited reps out of the slot.