Grant (Achilles) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Grant may have picked up the injury during Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets, but it probably wasn't as big of a factor as the return of Kenny Stills (groin). With DeVante Parker and Danny Amendola also primed for key roles, Grant lines up as the likely No. 4 receiver for Sunday's game at Green Bay, though he could bump up to No. 3 if Stills runs into issues with the groin injury. There hasn't been any indication Grant's Achilles injury is a major concern.

