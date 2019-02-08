Grant revealed Friday that his season-ending injury wasn't a ruptured Achilles, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports. "Just a minor surgery," Grant said. "Not a rupture. Nothing big. I'll be back. No time date. I'm getting better each and every day."

Grant suffered the injury Nov. 11, undergoing surgery Nov. 19 and landing on injured reserve Nov. 28. While he didn't elaborate on the exact nature of the problem, he did acknowledge that it may prevent him for taking part in OTAs. Grant is hopeful to be ready for the start of training camp, yet acknowledged it's not quite a sure thing. The rebuilding Dolphins may prefer a cautious approach, especially when dealing with an undersized player who is entirely reliant on his agility and speed to be effective. Grant has one season remaining on his rookie contract.