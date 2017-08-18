Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Downplays Achilles tightness Thursday
Grant's battled some Achilles tightness during Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens, but he downplayed the severity of the ailment during his postgame interview, Adam Beasley of 790 The Ticket reports.
Grant played sparingly Thursday, catching one of two targets for 12 yards before leaving with a tight Achilles. Fortunately, it does not sound as though this will be an injury that causes Grant to miss any additional game time. That said, Grant only has two more preseason games left to work his way up the Dolphins receiving depth chart.
