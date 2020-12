The Dolphins are listing Grant (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Grant will carry a designation into the Week 15 matchup after the hamstring injury rendered him a limited participant in practice Wednesday through Friday. He'll be one of three key Dolphins pass catchers entering Sunday's game in shaky health, as wideout DeVante Parker (hamstring) and tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder) are also listed as questionable.