Grant (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Grant was a limited participant in practice all week. The speedy wideout missed Week 6 versus the Redskins, and he isn't a lock to suit up for Sunday's divisional tilt. If Grant were forced to miss any more time, Kenyan Drake would serve as Miami's top kick returner while Preston Williams would take back punts.