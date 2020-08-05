Grant may be needed in an expanded role after teammates Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns opted out of the 2020 season, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Grant missed the final six games of 2018 and the final five of 2019, first suffering an Achilles injury and then a high ankle sprain. He also dealt with a hamstring injury, a shoulder injury and a concussion over the past two years, but when healthy he typically served as Miami's third or fourth option at wide receiver, also handling kick returns and sometimes punt returns. With Wilson and Hurns out of the picture for the upcoming season, Grant and Isaiah Ford appear to be the top candidates for the No. 3 receiver spot, while DeVante Parker and Preston Williams (knee) appear to be the top two options. There's even some chance for both Grant and Ford to stay regularly involved, especially if Williams struggles to come back from the ACL tear he suffered last November.