Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Enters starting lineup
Grant is slated to start in place of DeVante Parker (finger) in Sunday's game against the Titans, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
It was always expected that Parker's absence would open up additional snaps for Grant in the season opener, but it's surprising to see both the third-year wideout from Texas Tech and Albert Wilson included in the starting lineup. At least for their initial play from scrimmage, it appears the Dolphins plan to utilize a four-wideout set, with Wilson replacing injured tight end MarQueis Gray (Achilles). While Wilson is capable of lining up all over the formation, it's dubious that he'll be able to handle the blocking responsibilities needed at tight end, so expect rookie Mike Gesicki to see plenty of snaps as a more natural option at that position. If that's the case, Wilson would likely take priority over Grant when the Dolphins deploy only three receivers.
