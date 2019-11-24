Play

Grant is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Browns due to an ankle injury, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Grant limped off the field under his own power, but he had to be carted to the locker room from the sideline. As long as Grant is unable to retake the field, Marcus Sherels will be a candidate to field kick and punt returns.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories