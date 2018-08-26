Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Exits with concussion
Grant suffered a concussion during Saturday's preseason game against Baltimore, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
Grant was down on the field for a couple minutes after taking a hard hit at the end of a seven-yard reception. He's expected to serve as Miami's return specialist and No. 5 receiver, though he could slide up to the No. 4 spot if he's cleared to play before DeVante Parker (finger). The Dolphins may need Danny Amendola on punt returns if Grant isn't ready for Week 1.
