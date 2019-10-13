Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Expected to sit out Sunday
Grant (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, isn't expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rapoport notes that the Dolphins are optimistic Grant will be ready to go Week 7 versus the Bills, so the wideout's hamstring injury apparently isn't being viewed as a long-term concern. With Grant on track to sit out Sunday, however, Miami will likely turn to either Albert Wilson -- who is questionable with a calf injury -- or Allen Hurns as its main No. 3 option at receiver after DeVante Parker and Preston Williams.
