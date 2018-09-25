Grant caught two of three targets for 70 yards and two scores in Sunday's 28-20 win over the Raiders.

Grant was targeted on the game's highlight play, scoring on a 52-yard bomb from Albert Wilson on a Miami trick play. The third-year wideout then nabbed an 18-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill in the red zone, in addition to serving as Miami's punt returner. Grant is a weekly boom-or-bust play, but will lack the target share to put up consistent numbers.