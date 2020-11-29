Grant (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
A mid-week addition to the Dolphins' injury report, Grant was at least able to practice in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday to clear up most of the concern about his hamstring injury. With Preston Williams (foot) still on injured reserve, Grant is expected to continue working as the clear No. 2 wide receiver behind DeVante Parker. After churning out six receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets while Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) was under center the past two games, Grant will have to adjust to a new quarterback in Week 12, as Ryan Fitzpatrick steps in for the injured rookie signal-caller.
