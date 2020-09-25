Grant hauled in his only target for 19 yards, rushed once for 29 yards, returned two kickoffs for 31 yards and brought back two punts for 28 yards in the Dolphins' 31-13 win over the Jaguars on Thursday.

The speedster was fairly busy due to his multiple responsibilities, but he once again played a minimal role as a receiver. The good news is that Grant has caught all five targets he's seen thus far this season, but those have amounted to just 46 yards. Grant has yet to see his blazing speed translate to game action, as Thursday's 19-yard catch counts as the longest of his season-plus as a pro. He'll look to up his production from scrimmage in a Week 4 home matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 4.