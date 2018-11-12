Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Getting an MRI
Grant (leg) is scheduled for an MRI, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Grant entered Sunday's 31-12 loss to Green Bay with a sore Achilles and was carted of the field in the third quarter with a leg injury. He was then spotted in a walking boot after the game, but coach Adam Gase is optimistic the speedy wideout didn't suffer a season-ending injury. A Week 11 bye will give Grant and the other injured Miami players -- including QB Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) and WR DeVante Parker (shoulder) -- some extra time to heal.
