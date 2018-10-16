Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Hauls in three passes Sunday
Grant corralled three of four passes for 32 yards during Sunday's 31-28 overtime win versus the Bears.
Grant entered Week 6 as the NFL's leading kickoff returner and second-leading punt returner, but game flow and the back-and-forth nature of the game didn't allow for any returns. Aside from a fair catch in the first quarter, Grant made his largest contribution on a 25-yard connection with fill-in starter Brock Osweiler shortly thereafter. With three wide receivers (Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson) taking on a much larger share of the snaps in the 25th-ranked pass offense, Grant doesn't have the opportunity to make a regular impact on the box score.
