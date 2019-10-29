Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Hauls in two passes
Grant caught two of three targets for 32 yards during Monday's 27-14 loss to Pittsburgh.
Grant helped keep the Dolphins alive early in the fourth quarter when, down by 10 and facing a third and long he found a spot along the sideline and snagged a 15-yard pass from a scrambling Ryan Fitzpatrick for the first down. As Miami's luck would have it, the team lost a fumble on the very next play. Grant got a nice contract in the offseason and, to be sure, a big part of his value is as a returner, but the Dolphins have not found many ways to get him the ball in an otherwise gimpy offense. Monday's 32 yards marked a season high and he's on pace for his smallest offensive output since his rookie season.
