Grant secured four of five targets for 35 yards during Sundays' 34-31 win over Arizona.

Grant only played 48 percent of offensive snaps, operating primarily out of the slot, but his five targets were tied with Preston Williams (foot) for the second-highest mark on the team. It's worth noting that Williams was forced to exit in the first half due to a sprain, so Grant's looks may have been slightly inflated. That's a trend that could repeat against the Chargers in Week 10, though, if Williams can't return. Per Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site, Grant also now leads the NFL in punt return yards.