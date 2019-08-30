Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Held out of preseason finale
Grant didn't play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Saints.
Grant dealt with a hamstring injury earlier in August, but his absence Thursday likely was just a matter of the Dolphins holding out key players. The 26-year-old wide receiver and return specialist signed a four-year extension last week, while teammate Kenny Stills (leg) has been the subject of trade rumors. Grant currently profiles as Miami's fourth or fifth option at wide receiver for Week 1 against the Ravens.
