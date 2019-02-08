Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Hopes to be ready for camp
Grant (Achilles) isn't sure if he'll be ready for OTAs, but he does expect to be on the field at the start of training camp, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Given that he ruptured his Achilles' tendon Nov. 11, it's far from a sure thing Grant is actually ready for team drills at the start of camp. He also faces a greater challenge than most players coming back from the same injury, as the 5-foot-7, 170-pound wide receiver is entirely reliant on his excellent speed and agility. Grant won't have much value to the Dolphins if he loses a step, so the team figures take a cautious approach ahead of what's widely being viewed as a rebuilding season. The 2016 sixth-round pick has one year remaining on his rookie contract.
