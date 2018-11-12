Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: In walking boot
Grant (leg) exited the locker room wearing a walking boot following Sunday's loss to the Packers, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Grant was forced out of Sunday's contest after pulling up while running a route during the third quarter. The speedster entered the game with a listed Achilles issue and it wouldn't be surprising if Sunday's incident is related to that pre-existing ailment.
