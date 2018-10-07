Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Injured on opening kickoff
Grant was injured on the opening kickoff in Sunday's Week 5 game against the Bengals.
Grant was down for about two minutes before getting helped up and then walked off under his own power. There's no word yet on the nature or severity of the injury.
