Grant brought in four of five targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 29-21 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

The fifth-year speedster ascended to the No. 2 receiver role in the absence of Preston Williams (foot), and he ended up pacing the Dolphins in receptions and receiving yards. Grant also was the only wideout to record a touchdown for Miami, bringing in a three-yard throw from Tua Tagovailoa near the end of the first quarter. Grant's elite speed does give him some serious fantasy upside, but what appears to be a tendency to play things safe with Tagovailoa thus far and rely heavily on the team's above-average defense may cap the receiver's overall potential. Grant will look to find the end zone again in a Week 11 battle against the Broncos.