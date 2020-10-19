Grant secured all four of his targets for 48 yards during Sunday's 24-0 win over the Jets.

Grant led the Dolphins in terms of catches, and his 48 receiving yards were second only to tight end Adam Shaheen's 51. The speedster was also busy on special teams, returning one kickoff (23 yards) and six punts (83), to account for a team-high 154 all-purpose yards. Grant also hauled in one of Tua Tagovailoa's first two NFL completions, when he gained a first down late in the fourth quarter to seal the win for Miami.