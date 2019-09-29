Play

Grant is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers due to a hamstring injury.

Grant left the field late in the fourth quarter, so even if his injury isn't particularly severe he's a long-shot to retake the field. As long as Grant is unable to go, the Dolphins will have to rely on another player to handle kick and punt returns.

