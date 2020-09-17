Grant (calf) was removed from the Dolphins' injury report Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Miami listed Grant as a limited participant in Wednesday's session due to the calf injury. His removal from the report entirely implies that he not only turned in a full workout Thursday, but also is at no risk of missing Sunday's game against the Bills. Grant could feature regularly in three-receiver sets Week 2 in the event DeVante Parker (hamstring) -- who was limited in practice for the second straight day Thursday -- is unable to go, but he'll likely share No. 3 wideout duties with Isaiah Ford if the team is at full strength at the position. Per Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site, special teams coordinator Danny Crossman confirmed Wednesday that Grant has earned the right to serve as Miami's top option on kickoff and punt returns, giving the 27-year-old an added boost in fantasy leagues that value return yardage.