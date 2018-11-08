Grant (Achilles) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Grant's reps were also limited Wednesday, but the Dolphins likely wouldn't have cleared him to practice at all if there were truly any concern about his health. In any case, Grant would clear up any lingering doubt about his availability for Sunday's game against the Packers by practicing fully Friday. The wideout was held to one reception for 16 yards on two targets in the 13-6 win over the Jets in Week 9 and looks to be trending down with Kenny Stills (groin) nearing full health and DeVante Parker having emerged from exile to log big snap shares the past two games.

