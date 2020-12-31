Grant (ankle) logged a limited practice Thursday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Prior reports suggested that Grant's high-ankle sprain would prevent him from playing Sunday against the Bills, but his limited session Thursday suddenly brightens his odds of suiting up in the regular-season finale. According to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, Grant was spotted catching passes during individual drills Thursday, suggesting he was able to move around decently well.
