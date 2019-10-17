Play

Grant (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Grant sat out Week 6 against the Redskins despite practicing in a limited fashion all week, and he's yet to take a tangible step forward in his recovery. His availability for Sunday's tilt against the Bills will likely be determined based on what he's able to do in Friday's practice. If Grant is able to suit up, he'll serve as Miami's top kick and punt returner.

