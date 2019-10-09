Grant (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Grant wasn't able to practice to begin the week, so his limited participation Wednesday is a positive step. He'll have two more opportunities to fully practice ahead of Sunday's tilt against Washington. With Albert Wilson (hip/calf) also managing injuries, Grant could conceivably serve as the No. 3 wideout in Miami's offense if healthy.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories