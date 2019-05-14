Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Limited to start OTAs
Grant (Achilles) was a limited participant in the first day of OTAs on Tuesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Grant has been rehabbing from a season-ending Achilles injury since he underwent surgery back in November, but it looks like the speedster is close to returning to full health. Given that it's early in the offseason, the Dolphins don't really have a reason to rush Grant back into action, especially since his primary role will likely be in the return game.
