Grant (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The shoulder injury likely explains why Grant didn't play any snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Cincinnati, though he did return a punt for a 71-yard touchdowns. It's possible the Dolphins follow a similar plan for Week 6 against Chicago, especially if DeVante Parker (quad) is cleared to play. Parker's return likely would push Grant back to the No. 5 spot at wide receiver.

More News
Our Latest Stories