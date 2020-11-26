Grant (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Grant wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, meaning that he may have been nicked up during Thursday's session. What Grant is able to do at practice Friday should add some clarity regarding his availability for the Dolphins' Week 12 matchup against the Jets.
