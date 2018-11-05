Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Logs one catch in win
Grant brought in one of two targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.
Grant was held to one catch in what was a quiet day for Miami's passing attack, with quarterback Brock Osweiler having been held to only 139 yards without a touchdown. Though Grant's big-play ability always remains a factor, the Dolphins' passing game has not been consistent enough in recent weeks to enable fantasy relevance. The third-year pro will look to showcase his elite speed and bounce back against the Packers on Sunday.
