Grant hauled in a deep ball from QB Tua Tagovailoa at June minicamp.
Grant appears to have returned healthy for Miami's offseason program after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 16 last year. He's missed multiple games in three straight seasons, and he'll now face a tougher path to earning snaps on offense, with the Dolphins adding Will Fuller and No. 6 overall pick Jaylen Waddle to a receiving corps that also includes Grant, DeVante Parker, Preston Williams (foot), Albert Wilson and Lynn Bowden. The Dolphins can clear up around $4 million in cap space if they trade or release Grant, but his value on special teams (five career returns TDs) should keep him on track for a roster spot, even if he's buried on the depth chart at WR.