Grant is the likeliest candidate to enter the starting lineup in place of Preston Williams (foot), Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Grant drew five targets while playing just 48 percent of offensive snaps during last weekend's win over the Cardinals, but with Williams now set to miss three or more games on IR, he could now stand to see a substantially higher workload across from DeVante Parker. Mack Hollins, who caught a touchdown against Arizona, will also be a candidate to start in three-wide sets, and rookies Lynn Bowden, Malcolm Perry and Kirk Merritt may also see increased reps. It's also possible that the Dolphins activate Antonio Callaway from the practice squad.