Grant is believed to be dealing with a high ankle sprain, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

After being carted to the locker room in the first quarter Sunday against the Browns, Grant was seen with a walking boot on his right foot after the 41-24 loss. Per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald at the time, Grant didn't break any bones, but a diagnosis of a high ankle sprain indicates a multi-week absence is in his future. Look for the Dolphins to clarify Grant's health over the next few days.