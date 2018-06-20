Grant appears to be in line for the fifth wideout spot in 2018, Andy Cohen of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Grant hauled in 13 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns in 2017. However, 10 of those receptions -- totaling 188 yards -- came in the finals four games of the season. His late season success could translate into heightened 2018 role, and he's expected to retain the return duties he manned last season as well. Still, it likely won't be enough to hoist Grant into the weekly fantasy realm, especially without a secure quarterback situation.

