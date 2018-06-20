Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: May see uptick in usage
Grant appears to be in line for the fifth wideout spot in 2018, Andy Cohen of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Grant hauled in 13 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns in 2017. However, 10 of those receptions -- totaling 188 yards -- came in the finals four games of the season. His late season success could translate into heightened 2018 role, and he's expected to retain the return duties he manned last season as well. Still, it likely won't be enough to hoist Grant into the weekly fantasy realm, especially without a secure quarterback situation.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Catches 13 passes in 2017•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Career-high receiving yards in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Totals 20 yards from scrimmage•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Cleared to play•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Questionable for Monday•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Returns to practice Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury bounce-back players for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players who missed time in 2017 due to significant injuries and what...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings: Pick Freeman
Dave Richard called Leonard Fournette's huge rookie year
-
Mock: Waiting on WR in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest results of our 12-team non-PPR mock draft from the middle...
-
Old faces in new places
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all the major transactions this offseason and the impact on their...
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...