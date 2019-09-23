Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Minimal impact Week 3
Grant caught four of seven targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Cowboys. He also logged one carry for four yards.
Grant additionally served as Miami's top return man, but he wasn't able to bring a spark to the team's offense during any phase of the game. The 2016 sixth-round pick hasn't yet managed to break off a big play this season, but it appears as though the Dolphins intend to continue giving him notable weekly touches.
