Grant brought in one of three targets for a loss of three yards during Sunday's 59-10 loss to the Ravens.

Grant was listed as one of Miami's starting receivers Week 1 but was ultimately overshadowed by undrafted rookie Preston Williams, who caught three passes for 24 yards and a touchdown. While Grant is guaranteed to retain his role as a gadget player and kick returner, it wouldn't be surprising if Williams were to usurp him as the No. 3 receiver in Miami in the near future.