Play

Grant (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Grant was removed from Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Chargers in the fourth quarter, finishing with one catch for six yards on 22 offensive snaps. His role as the No. 3 receiver won't be safe even if he returns to health in short order, as fellow slot man Albert Wilson (hip/calf) seems to be inching toward a game appearance. Grant's role on kick and punt returns might be tougher for Miami to fill.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories