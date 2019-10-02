Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Not able to practice
Grant (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Grant was removed from Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Chargers in the fourth quarter, finishing with one catch for six yards on 22 offensive snaps. His role as the No. 3 receiver won't be safe even if he returns to health in short order, as fellow slot man Albert Wilson (hip/calf) seems to be inching toward a game appearance. Grant's role on kick and punt returns might be tougher for Miami to fill.
