Grant (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.
After suffering a high-ankle sprain in last week's win over the Raiders, Grant never looked like a strong bet to suit up for the regular-season finale, but he at least made it a tough decision for the Dolphins to make him inactive by turning in limited practices Thursday and Friday. Ultimately, Grant didn't demonstrate enough progress to get the green light from the training staff, but the Dolphins will hope to have him back for a potential wild-card game next weekend, should Miami earns its way into the postseason. Grant concludes the regular season with 36 receptions for 373 yards and a touchdown over his 14 appearances.