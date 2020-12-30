Grant (ankle) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Grant is reportedly nursing a high-ankle sprain, the severity of which could necessitate his placement on IR. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has stated that Grant will miss the regular-season finale against Buffalo, though the Dolphins haven't yet given an official word on his injury status.
