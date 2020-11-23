Grant caught two of six targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Broncos.

Grant also had one carry for three yards. He was likewise held to just six punt return yards after having accumulated at least 50 in three of the last four games. Grant once again operated as the No. 2 receiver in replacement of Preston Williams (foot), and he drew his highest target total of the season, but he was unable to capitalize on those opportunities versus the Broncos' defense. A Week 12 road matchup against the Jets will provide Grant, and Miami's aerial attack as a whole, an opportunity to get right.