Grant was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a calf injury, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Grant appears to have picked up a calf injury during Miami's season-opening loss to the Patriots, but there's not yet any reason to worry about his availability for Week 2. In the event that DeVante Parker (hamstring) ends up limited or unavailable during Sunday's game against the Bills, Grant could see a slight uptick in targets.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Three catches in opener•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Avoids injury report•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Back in team drills•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: May enter mix for starting job•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Recovered from ankle injury•