Grant secured his lone target for two yards during Sunday's 33-28 loss to the Bills.

Grant appears to be clearly behind DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Isaiah Ford for the time being. Tight end Mike Gesicki also figures to regularly operate ahead of Grant. His big-play abilities and usage in the return game provide fair fantasy value in leagues that award points for special-teams yardage, but outside of such formats Grant doesn't warrant much weekly consideration.