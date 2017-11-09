Grant was held out of practice Thursday due to an illness, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

There's no report as to how severe the illness Grant is dealing with is, but there doesn't appear to be much concern from the Dolphins. The good news is that it's a long week for Miami, as Grant will have until Monday night to recover and be made active.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories